CM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Underpass On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM to lay foundation stone of underpass on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Gulab Devi underpass, Lahore bridge expansion projects on Monday, 19 July.

On the instruction of the CM, the government has started work on projects worth billions of rupees for providing relief to Lahorites.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the chief minister would be briefed by the DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) about the projects. He would also talk to the media.

The CM said that Lahore was the heart of Pakistan, adding that work had been started on projects worth billions of rupees for development of the Lahore city. The self-exhibitory projects of the former rulers proved to be a burden on the national exchequer and the needs and the preferences of the people were ignored by the former rulers, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government had started projects keeping in view the needs of dwellers of Lahore.

More Stories From Pakistan

