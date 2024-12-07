CM To Leave For China On 8-day Official Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) On the invitation of International Development Department of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will leave for China tomorrow on an 8-day (8-15 December) official visit.
A 10-member high-level delegation including Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will accompany the Chief Minister on the visit, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
Special arrangements have been made for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The Chief Minister will meet Mr Liu Jianzhou, Minister of International Department of CPC. Deputy Minister Ms. Sun Haiyan will host a luncheon in her honor. She will also meet the central leadership of CPC, including Minister of Environment.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shijiazhuang Hospital, and will be briefed on the public health system in China.
She will also visit Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, the Science Park, environmental improvement technology, IT and institutions related to the use of modern scientific methods.
The CM will participate in the exhibition of imported goods, visit the CPC Central Congress and the museum. She will also visit a Primary school, and will be briefed on the education system in China. Punjab China Dinner and Punjab Investment Conference are also included in the visit schedule.
CM Maryam Nawaz will visit the Jiangdong Renewable Energy Facility, and review the renewable energy system of China. She will also visit the Hawaii Technologies Factory. Discussions are also scheduled on increasing mutual cooperation between China's ruling party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), besides a discussion on increasing mutual cooperation and economic ties between China and the government of Punjab.
