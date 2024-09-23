CM To Set Up PPCA To Address Public Complaints Against Police
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced a significant initiative to address public complaints against the police by establishing a "Provincial Police Complaint Authority (PPCA)."
According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, a high-powered committee has been formed under the Chief Minister’s directive to determine the criteria for selecting members of the PPCA.
The committee will be chaired by the Provincial Law Minister, with the Secretary Home Punjab serving as the administrative secretary. Members of the committee include the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Secretary Law, Inspector General of Punjab, Advocate General of Punjab, and Additional Inspector General of the Special Branch. The purpose of this high-powered committee is to establish criteria for selecting capable, honest, and qualified members for the Provincial Police Complaint Authority (PPCA).
The spokesperson added that the formation of the PPCA will enable the resolution of public complaints against the police.
Under Police Order 2002, the establishment of this authority is mandatory for addressing serious complaints against police personnel. The PPCA will be able to receive complaints regarding negligence, misconduct, or abuse of power against any police officer and will have the authority to conduct inquiries and take action.
The PPCA will consist of a Chairperson and six members. After the establishment at the provincial level, similar authorities will be set up at the district level. According to the rules, the Governor of Punjab will appoint the Chairperson, while the remaining six members will be selected by the Public Service Commission. The law mandates that authority members should be reputable individuals with significant expertise, knowledge, and experience in their respective fields.
The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for this week at the Home Department under the chair of law minister, where the criteria for selecting authority members will be discussed.
