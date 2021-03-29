UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM To Visit Chiniot, Sargodha On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

CM to visit Chiniot, Sargodha on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Chiniot and Sargodha districts tomorrow (Tuesday) to announce special development package for the people of both districts.

Sardar Usman Buzdar will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone of some projects costing billions of rupees for both cities, said a handout issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister will be given briefing by the district/divisional administration at up-dated position of the ongoing development projects there.

Elected representatives, ticket holders of PTI as well as different delegations will call on the Chief Minister.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that he would continue to serve the public despite being surged COVID-19 infection in the province. Now the politics of service to people would prevail and negative politics had been buried forever, he added.

The Chief Minister said that development package of every district had been prepared in consultation with members of Punjab Assembly.

