CM to visit every city to resolve public problems

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Assembly members and citizens called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday at Circuit House DG Khan and discussed matters pertaining to public problems.

The Chief Minister assured that he would visit every city to help resolve the public problems,saying engaging with common man helped in understanding the ground realities.

The government was engaged in the task of public service with full commitment, but added that the designs of the conspirators would be foiled again.He said adding these elements could not hinder the journey of development.

Usman Buzdar regretted that costly glamorous projects were started in the past, whereas the present government ended this bad practice. The funds for south Punjab would not be utilized for any other purpose,he said.

The PTI government was committed to safeguard rights to south Punjab and it would be make it a model of development, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that provision of clean drinking water to DG Khan division was a priority, adding that special funds have been allocated to further improve health and educational facilities.

He announced that no leniency would be shown over theft of water. Meanwhile, resources would be provided for repair and maintenance of roads in DG Khan division.

He asserted that no compromise would be made over the quality of public welfare projects as merit was the policy,adding police and administration were given free hand to take healthy steps for improvement.