CM Tributes Media On World Press Freedom Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:10 PM

CM tributes media on World Press Freedom Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday paid rich tributes to the services of media on the World Press Freedom Day.

In a message Usman Buzdar complimented that he salutes all those journalists who laid down their lives for press freedom ,saying media has played an unforgettable and undeniable role to raise collective awareness in the society.

He underscored that promotion of democracy was linked to freedom of press. Those journalists who stand for truth, honesty and due rights become face of the society, he added.

The CM maintained that press freedom portrays collective awareness of the society. However,he emphasized that responsible journalism should not be free of 'societal limits and boundaries' and respect the religions.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured that Punjab government was undertaking all possible measures for the well being of journalists and promotion of journalism.

