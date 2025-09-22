Open Menu

CM, Turkish CG, Bangladesh Deputy HC, Stress Trade, Investment Cooperation

September 22, 2025

CM, Turkish CG, Bangladesh Deputy HC, stress trade, investment cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held separate meetings with the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye, Ergül Kadak and the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, at CM House.

Welcoming both diplomats, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s full support and emphasised the importance of strengthening relations with brotherly Muslim countries.

During his meeting with Kadak, Shah highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong historical ties and stressed the need to further enhance bilateral trade.

He briefed the Consul General about ongoing mega projects in Sindh, particularly in roads, energy, and water sectors, and invited Turkish investors to explore opportunities in public transport projects in Karachi, a city of over 21 million people.

The Turkish Consul General appreciated Karachi's hospitality, calling it a “great city with loving people,” and expressed a keen interest in investment opportunities. It was agreed that the head of Sindh’s Investment Department would hold a follow-up meeting with the Turkish Consul General to discuss prospective projects.

In his meeting with Sadakat, the Chief Minister said that Bangladesh and Pakistan are brotherly Muslim nations and emphasised the need to boost trade cooperation. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on Pakistan’s recent flood situation.

Shah reiterated that Sindh values its ties with both Turkiye and Bangladesh and looks forward to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and development projects.

