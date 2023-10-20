Open Menu

CM, Turkiye's Consul General Discuss Investment Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Durmus Bastug, the consul general of Türkiye, stationed in Lahore, held a meeting with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday

The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors, and bolstering bilateral investments.

The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors, and bolstering bilateral investments.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between the peoples of Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasising the critical need to further strengthen relations as per the Lahore and Istanbul Sister Cities Agreement. He expressed eagerness to elevate engagements with Türkiye in various domains and assured Turkish investors of receiving full-fledged support for their ventures in Punjab.

CM Naqvi revealed plans for the construction of a diplomatic enclave on the CBD (central business district) land, where the Türkiye consulate will also be relocated.

He graciously accepted the Consul General's invitation to partake in the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye, CM extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul and the Police Chief to visit Lahore.

Addressing the global challenge of terrorism, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the necessity for a unified plan of action. The Consul General of Türkiye expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naqvi for the decision to shift the Consulate to the Diplomatic Enclave, pledging continued collaboration with the Punjab government across various spheres.

Present at the meeting were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Coordination of CM, Secretary Implementation of CM, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials.

