CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to discuss economic cooperation, development projects and promotion of tourism in Punjab.

She agreed to a proposal to establish a working group between Punjab and the UAE to take bilateral cooperation to a higher level, and invited UAE investors to invest in Punjab. She assured special incentives and conducive environment for UAE investors.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated UAE’s support in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. She said,”We value UAE’s support in infrastructure, health, education and energy sectors.

” She added that Pakistan-UAE relations are based on mutual trust and respect. Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Pakistan and UAE share the same vision for regional stability and prosperity.

UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi congratulated the Chief Minister on her successful visit to China, and praised her for the ongoing development projects and her climate change-related initiatives.

He said that the UAE wants a developed Pakistan and stands by the government and people in this journey.

He stated that the UAE wants to work on more projects in Pakistan. He also appreciated the Punjab government's commitment to promote sustainable development through public-private partnership.