UrduPoint.com

CM, UNDP Agree To Work Together To Reduce Poverty, Provide Quality Education, Health

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

CM, UNDP agree to work together to reduce poverty, provide quality education, health

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation led by its Resident Representative Knut Ostby discussed implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the issues of poverty, hunger, provision of best health facilities and quality education and top of its provision of clean water and sanitation facilities in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) delegation led by its Resident Representative Knut Ostby discussed implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the issues of poverty, hunger, provision of best health facilities and quality education and top of its provision of clean water and sanitation facilities in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Pir Mujeeb, Qasim Soomro, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Chief Economist P&D Asghar Memon and others, said a statement.

The UDP delegation members include Ammara Durani, Umer Khaliq, Sajjid Ghani, Moin Zaidi, Zafar Qureshi and Shujaa hakim.

The Chief Minister said that the SDGS -2030 would be implemented in true letter and spirit for which a separate unit has been established in the P & D department.

With the support of UNDP, the Sindh government is committed to achieve 17 different goals in the province by 2030.

They include poverty reduction, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; reduced inequality; sustainable cities and clean energy, responsible consumption, and production; climate action; life below water, life on land; peace, Justice and strong institution; and partnership for the goals.

The Chief Minister and UNDP representatives discussed each and every goal and committed to achieve them in true letter and spirit.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that provincial Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs has been engaged which has held consultative Sessions on focused legislation, policy & planning, and budgeting & oversight for SDGs.

The CM Sindh said that in order to strengthen the capacity of the government's department for operationalization of SDGs Framework the P&D department has organized consultative workshops.

The Chief Minister and the UNDP delegation agreed to keep reviewing the implementation process and pace of every SDG.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Water Sudanese Pound Undp Murad Ali Shah Government Industry Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited P

Recent Stories

PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G- ..

PM reviews progress of Naya Pakistan's flats in G-13

1 minute ago
 Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating ..

Van der Poel of Sweden breaks men's speed skating 10,000m WR at Beijing 2022

1 minute ago
 CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

CTBCM's operations likely to start by May 1

1 minute ago
 Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Ne ..

Germany May Start Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Next Week - Chancellor

25 minutes ago
 Green Olympics: a step in journey together for fut ..

Green Olympics: a step in journey together for future

25 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Me ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Rejects Allegations of Meddling in Australia's Internal ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>