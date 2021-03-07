CM unhappy with south Punjab secretaries' performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed indignation over the performance of the Southern Punjab Secretariat and strongly reprimanded the authorities concerned for not resolving the public issues and delaying projects of public welfare.

The CM directed the secretaries of different departments posted in the Southern Punjab Secretariat to improve their performance.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, an important meeting of secretaries posted at Southern Punjab Secretariat was held at CM's Office in which the Principal Secretary gave necessary instructions of Usman Buzdar to the officers concerned to improve their performance, according to a handout issued here Sunday.

Usman Buzdar directed the secretaries concerned to take effective measures for resolving the people's problems. The departments would have to perform now, inefficiency would not be tolerated at all, he warned and added that strict action would be taken against responsible on the negligence. He directed that officers posted in the Southern Punjab Secretariat should deliver and projects of public welfare should be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He said that those who would fail to deliver as per the expectations of the people has no right to hold public office.

The government would continue to encourage honest and efficient officers. Usman Buzdar said that he will not compromise on the standards and quality in the projects of public welfare. There would be Third Party Monitoring on every public welfare scheme. He further directed that the funds released for the development schemes should be utilized timely.

He directed that officers should go out in the field to ensure transparency in development projects. Lip service would not be tolerated. He said that the PTI government by establishing a separate Secretariat in the Southern Punjab has given it a new identity. Now the people of the area will not have to come to Lahore for their work. Officers should perform their duties with determination and wholeheartedly.

Secretaries of different departments of Southern Punjab including Health, Finance, Planning and Development, Local Government, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development, S&GAD, Law, Communications and Works, Irrigation, education, Forest and Additional Secretary Home from the Southern Punjab Secretariat attended the meeting.