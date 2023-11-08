Open Menu

CM Unveils E-office Software System In KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CM unveils e-office software system in KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday unveiled E-office software system in Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Khyber Medical University has achieved an important technological milestone by officially launching the e-office software developed internally for its own management support that was formally unveiled by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in a meeting held at Chief Minister House.

He said that the unveiling of the e-office is an important moment in the history of KMU.

Apart from VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, advisor Health Prof Dr. Riaz Anwar, chief secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Secretary HED Muhammad Arshad Khan, and Special Secretary Health Habib Ullah were also present on this occasion.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister publicly appreciated the tireless efforts and achievements of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq and his team.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advised that if efforts are made, this e-office system can be adopted in other universities and other organizations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq also gave a detailed briefing to the participants about e-office and explained the features and benefits, and how to run official affairs efficiently.

He said that the introduction of e-office promises to revolutionize administrative and educational processes, and increase transparency, accessibility, and efficiency.

The software can also be used as a comprehensive solution to manage various tasks and processes and this e-office system is expected to significantly enhance the university's capabilities.

VC KMU appreciated the efforts of Mohammad Sohail Additional Director IT, Shahzad Khan Deputy Director IT and the entire IT team of KMU who played a vital role in the development of this innovative software.

The e-office software developed internally at KMU is a testament to the university's dedication, and commitment to harnessing the potential of its own IT resources.

