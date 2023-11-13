CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, fostering industrial development, and promoting investments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, fostering industrial development, and promoting investments.

A comprehensive master plan for a one-window operation system has been meticulously crafted to streamline business processes and support investment endeavors. Under this system, all necessary NOCs from various departments will be efficiently issued under one roof, simplifying the landscape for businesses.

During a meeting chaired by the CM here on Monday, the detailed master plan for the One Window Operation system was presented, with an expected completion date next month. The operational hub for this system will be housed in Al-Falah Building, providing a centralized and convenient location for the business community.

Additionally, an online portal will grant businesses access to comprehensive information, while dedicated focal persons will be assigned for each department.

To ensure the effectiveness of the One Window Operation system, Mohsin Naqvi directed the swift resolution of related issues and emphasized the need to enhance the office's seating capacity. Drawing inspiration from the successful LDA one-window cell, the chief minister urged the formulation of long-term SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), crucial for the system's success.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, secretaries of Industries, Local Government, Environment, Commissioner Lahore Division & DG LDA, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB, CEOs FIEDMC, PIEDMC, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation, and relevant officers attended the meeting.