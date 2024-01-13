CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday termed the youth as a real asset of the nation and leader of the future; and urged upon them to be focused on their studies.

He stressed on hard work necessary to come up to the expectations of their parents as well as the entire nation, and to enable themselves to deal with the challenges ahead.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest the 10th Parents Day event at Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi on Saturday.

He added that they will have to shoulder great responsibilities in the time to come about national development for which they need to prepare themselves.

He remarked that Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed is a real hero of the nation who laid down his life for the sake of the motherland, adding that the entire nation pays tributes to his bravery, courage and great sacrifices rendered for the nation.

He urged upon the cadets to follow Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed as their role model and to have the same spirit for the country.

“We owe our peaceful lives to the sacrifices of national heroes like Kernal Sher Khan who laid down their lives for the nation” remarked the Chief Minister.

He added that today we, as a nation, pay rich tribute to the sacrifices of our heroes.

Arshad Hussain Shah said that Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College is a vibrant institution of diverse cultures and backgrounds where cadets from all over the country live together in unity and discipline, striving to become invaluable assets for the nation, adding that in a short period, the college has achieved remarkable success, its academic performance speaks to the high standards of education; and the credit of all this goes to the faculty, cadets and their parents.

He congratulated the cadets for their wonderful performance in the parade, PT Show, gymnastics, riding etc and termed it truly captivating. The Chief Minister once again stressed upon the cadets to seize the opportunity to polish their skills, sharpen their minds, and devolve deep into their studies to achieve their goals in life ahead. “You are our precious assets, your parents and country have high expectations from you, and you are the future leader of the nation”, the chief guest said to the cadets and expressed good wishes for their future endeavours.

Touching upon the steps of his government to empower the youth, Arshad Hussain Shah maintained that under the “Khushal Pakhtunkhwa Initiative”, the provincial government is working under a well-planned strategy to empower the youth by imparting skills and training as per the demand of international job markets with an aim to ensure their employability in different foreign countries. He said that under the Human Capital Export Strategy of the caretaker provincial government, five lac youth of the province will be trained and sent to the foreign countries in the next one year.

Earlier on arrival at the college, the chief minister was warmly received by the college management and a contingent of cadets presented a guard of honour to him. The chief minister distributed shields and medals amongst the cadets with outstanding performances in parade, PT Show and Gymnastics and riding etc.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also visited the mausoleum of Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed in Swabi, offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul and inked his remark in visitor book.