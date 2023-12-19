CM urged to extend deadline for anti-encroachment operation

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

While assuring its full support to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the cause of trade and industry, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged him to extend the deadline for anti-encroachment operation besides demarcation of encroached areas

According to LCCI spokesman here Tuesday, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, in a letter to the CM, urged him that businesses should be given a chance to remove encroachments voluntarily instead of starting demolishing shops and encroached areas. “The demarcation of encroached areas will enable the businessmen to take corrective measures voluntarily and without suspension of business activities”.

A large number of businessmen called on LCCI President Kashif Anwar and sought help against the encroachment operation and urged the government to extend the deadline.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry fully supports the government’s drive to tackle encroachments.

However, LCCI believe that providing these businesses with detailed information regarding the encroachments they are associated with, accompanies by a reasonable time frame for necessary corrective actions would be highly beneficial.

The LCCI President said that it would allow affected businessmen the opportunity to rectify the situation within the framework of the law, minimizing disruption to their livelihoods while facilitating adherence to legal norms. This approach would not only ensure adherence to legal requirement but also demonstrate a balanced and empathetic governance ethos.

Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to collaborating constructive with the government in creating a more organized and compliant business environment within the province.

He hoped that the administration will find a solution that upholds both the rule of law and the welfare of affected business owners.

