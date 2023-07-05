Open Menu

CM Urged To Find Solution On Land Issue Of Walizai Tribe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The tribal elders of the Walizai tribe warned the closure of Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan road against what they called illegal encroachment of their ancestral land by the officials of the mine and mineral department.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, they alleged that the officials of the mines and minerals department in the limits of Tahsil Mekhtar, Tora police station, have illegally encroached, 9000 thousand acres of mountain with the connivance of the district administration.

We have repeatedly informed the divisional and district administration of Loralai in this regard, but they did not pay heed to our issue.

"In 2003, Sharia decisions were also made in our favour," they said and urged chief minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, home minister Mir Ziaullah Longo, chief secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and the district administration Loralai to find a solution to the issue.

"If the issue remains unresolved, then we will block the National Highway Loralai Dera Ghazi Khan road on July 15 at various places, the responsibility of which will be imposed on the secretary of mines and Loralai administration.

