CM urged to take notice of wheat flour price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Bilal Ghafaar, on Sunday expressing his reservation over the high price of wheat flour in the province, called upon the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take strict notice of the matter forthwith.

He said that the wholesale price of 100kg wheat flour had been skyrocketed from Rs3400 to 4500, according to a news release here.

He said that the inability of Price Control Committees had given a golden chance to hoarders to mint money.

Bilal Ghafaar alleging the flour mill owners said that they were receiving increased prices of wheat flour.

'The poor people were facing hardships because of the continues increase inwheat flour price,' he said, adding that, the Price Control Committees of the governmenthad completely failed to control the surge in price.