UrduPoint.com

CM Urges Airlines To Increase Quetta Flights

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CM urges airlines to increase Quetta flights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday urged the national flag carrier and other airlines to increase flights for Quetta after the up-gradation of the main runway.

Bizenjo in a statement CM extended its gratitude to Civil Aviation Authority for completing the project as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed today at the Quetta International Airport after the up-gradation of its main runway.

"With this latest development, now Boeing 777 and its equivalent passenger heavy aircraft will be able to land in Quetta in types of weather day and night," said CM.

He said Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan is an important city in terms of its geographical location. Besides, due to its proximity to neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan, it has significant commercial importance.

"The operation of heavy aircraft will not only increase trade activities but eventually boost the tourism industry of the province," he noted.

It may be recalled that the runway constructed at a cost of five billion rupees is equipped with the latest airfield lighting system.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Weather Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Iran May Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

28 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.