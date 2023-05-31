CM urges airlines to increase Quetta flights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday urged the national flag carrier and other airlines to increase flights for Quetta after the up-gradation of the main runway.

Bizenjo in a statement CM extended its gratitude to Civil Aviation Authority for completing the project as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed today at the Quetta International Airport after the up-gradation of its main runway.

"With this latest development, now Boeing 777 and its equivalent passenger heavy aircraft will be able to land in Quetta in types of weather day and night," said CM.

He said Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan is an important city in terms of its geographical location. Besides, due to its proximity to neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan, it has significant commercial importance.

"The operation of heavy aircraft will not only increase trade activities but eventually boost the tourism industry of the province," he noted.

It may be recalled that the runway constructed at a cost of five billion rupees is equipped with the latest airfield lighting system.