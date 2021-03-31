CM urges citizens to follow corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged citizens to follow the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the current wave is more intense than before.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said the health system was under pressure as the corona situation was critical in Lahore and some other cities.

People should wear face-masks as the government had taken every possible step to save the lives of people, he added.

"Observance of instructions is in the best interest of citizens as the number of patients is increasing due to non-observance of the SOPs and carelessness. The situation could become more critical if SOPs are not followed and legal action will be initiated in case of violation of the standard operating procedures," added the CM.