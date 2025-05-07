CM Urges Citizens To Trust Official News Sources Amid Indian Aggression
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian aggression on Pakistani soil, reaffirming that the entire nation stands firmly united with its armed forces
In a statement, the CM said, “The Indian army initiated this cowardly act of aggression, and we will see it through to a logical and resolute end. Pakistan desires peace, but not at the cost of dignity and honour. If war is imposed upon us, our armed forces, backed by a resolute nation, will deliver a befitting response.”
The CM directed Rescue 1122, district administrations, hospitals, and all relevant institutions to remain on high alert.
She also appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and follow the instructions issued by Civil Defence authorities.
Emphasizing the importance of responsible information sharing, CM Maryam Nawaz urged the public not to pay heed to rumours and to rely solely on official news sources for updates. She also instructed all relevant departments to promptly report any casualties or affected individuals to the nearest hospital or rescue center.
“Let us stay calm, vigilant, and united,” she added, “because in these critical moments, national discipline and solidarity are our greatest strengths.”
