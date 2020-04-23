CM urges masses to practice social distancing to avoid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the masses to practice social distancing as it can ensure safety from coronavirus.

The government is keeping a vigilant eye on the changes resulting in coronavirus pandemic, he said.

It was imperative to stay at home and the citizens should be more careful in the coming days to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The CM was talking on the occasion of receiving a cheque worth Rs 3 million for Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control from Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab, Lahore Dr Niaz Ahmed at his office.

CM Usman Buzdar said that philanthropic passion of Punjab University was praiseworthy as helping the needy was a commendable step. He also thanked the donations given by business persons, philanthropists andpeople from different walks of life for corona control fund.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed was also present on the occasion.