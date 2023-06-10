CM urges officers to leave no stone unturned in resolving masses problems

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has urged the administrative officers and officials to leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has urged the administrative officers and officials to leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of the masses.

Addressing the administrative Secretaries Conference at Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he exhorted them to work day and night to fulfill every task. While directing to dispose of promotion cases of government servants at the earliest, stated that every officer and staff members deserving promotion should be given their due right. Mohsin Naqvi directed early disposal of pension cases and inquiries of government servants and all public welfare tasks be carried out diligently.

The CM directed the secretaries to fix one day to meet the people to listen their problems. He said that abolishing the condition of NOC for those going on a research in Agriculture and other departments would be reviewed. The officers and staff members while initiating any task should not sit with comfort till its completion. A secretary level officer would oversee in order to attain the required target of cotton production in every district.

Construction of residences projects for the women officers and staff members in the districts would be completed on a preferential basis while daycare centers would be established for the women government servants. A welfare fund was being established for the Civil Secretariat staff members.

The secretaries put forth their proposals and recommendations to the CM.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akthar Zaman in his address said that maintaining transparency in the posting and transfer process was a hallmark of the caretaker government. Every Secretary was striving wholeheartedly to fulfill his task and giving a practical shape to the ideology of paperless Secretariat was a worth mentioning step.

A state of the art building would be constructed in the old P&D Block.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Senior Member board of Revenue, and secretaries of all departments participated in the conference while secretaries of South Punjab participated via video link.