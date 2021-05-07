UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Urges Opposition To Give Preference To National Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM urges opposition to give preference to national interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed that every patriotic Pakistani and the opposition parties should always prefer national interest over anything else.

In a statement, he said the country was passing through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemies were trying to destabilise it.

He said the opposition was non-serious, even in the prevailing circumstances and its leaders should give preference to the national interest.

The country demands unity and cohesion because Pakistan was the only identity of all of us.

Regrettably, the opposition parties were colluding to divide the nation but the people have fully recognised their dual faces, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab All Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.