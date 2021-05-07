CM urges opposition to give preference to national interest

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed that every patriotic Pakistani and the opposition parties should always prefer national interest over anything else.

In a statement, he said the country was passing through a sensitive phase of its history as the enemies were trying to destabilise it.

He said the opposition was non-serious, even in the prevailing circumstances and its leaders should give preference to the national interest.

The country demands unity and cohesion because Pakistan was the only identity of all of us.

Regrettably, the opposition parties were colluding to divide the nation but the people have fully recognised their dual faces, he added.