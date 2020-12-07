CM urges parliamentarians to keep close liaison with people

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday urged the parliamentarians to keep a close liaison with the people and strive hard to resolve their problems.

He said this while meeting with parliamentarians including Punjab Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, assembly members Karamat Khokar, Nazir Chohan, Nadeem Bara, president PTI (central Punjab) Ejaz Chaudhary and Ejaz Minhas of good governance committee, here at CM office.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister said that public problems would be resolved in consultation with the parliamentarians and the government would provide due rights to the citizens.

He said that large development projects were going to be started and the government would take every possible step to solve the problems of the citizens.

The CM vowed the government would respond to negative politics by serving the masses. He regretted the PDM was conspiring to interrupt the development process while the people wanted development. The opposition had forgotten national interest and they would face defeat because the corrupt cabal could not deceive the Lahorites, he concluded.