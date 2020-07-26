UrduPoint.com
CM Urges People To Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha With Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM urges people to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Sunday urged the people to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha with utmost simplicity.

He also directed cabinet members including ministers, advisors and special assistants to celebrate Eid at their homes with simplicity, said a statement issued here.

Mahmood Khan said that decision about opening of the touristic spots had not been made yet, adding that all the touristic spots would remain closed as usual for all kinds of touristic activities and urged the people to avoid visiting these places during the Eid holidays.

The CM urged upon all the elected members, political and religious leaders to celebrate this Eid with simplicity without having public Eid greetings at their residences as well as play their effective role in convincing the general masses to follow the precautionary measures during the Eid days.

He has made an appeal to the general public to celebrate Eid at their homes, follow precautionary measures, adhere to the principles of social distancing and to avoid gatherings at their homes and public places during the Eid festival so that the possible mass scale outbreak of Coronavirus could be averted.

Mahmood Khan termed adherence to all the precautionary measures during the upcoming Eid as highly important and urged upon the public to behave in a responsible manner and to extend full cooperation to the administration to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued for the Eid-ul-Azha.

The chief minister made special appeal to Ulemas and religious scholars to play their best role in implementing the SOPs issued for Eid prayer and sacrificial activities.

He directed the district administrations across the province to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets set up for selling and buying of sacrificial animals.

