CM urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus.

During his address at Koh-e-Sulaiman, he said that pressure on hospitals was increasing due to increase in corona affectees.

The increase in the death rate was also increasing, he said adding that use of face-mask was the only preventative measure and people's lives could be saved by following the SOPs.

He urged people to stay at their homes and remain safe and avoid going out unnecessarily. Rush in market places was resulting in the rapid increase in corona affectees, he added.