CM Urges People To Follow Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

CM urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed the people to follow government guidelines as they could remain safe from the fourth corona wave by adopting precautions and vaccinating themselves.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said that corona standard operating procedures (SOPs)should be strictly followed and people should observe all precautions as 'precaution is better than cure.'He also directed the departments concerned to ensure compliance as there was no room for any negligence.

