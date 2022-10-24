UrduPoint.com

CM Urges People To Help Establish Polio-free Society

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CM urges people to help establish polio-free society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appealed to the nation on Monday to contribute to establishing a polio-free society.

In his message on the world polio day, he said that polio continues to challenge lives by crippling children. "Today, we pledge to eradicate this disease fully from the province and the country," he said.

The CM said parents were requested to give their children anti-polio drops to protect them from the dangerous disease. He said: "I salute the polio workers working as vanguards in this war. Disability is very painful but it could be avoided through polio vaccination."The CM noted that the fight against polio was the battle for the future of the nation's youth. The special campaign to eradicate polio was started today (Monday) in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

This campaign would continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad and it would be run for five days in other districts, he added.

Giving further details, he said that more than 97,000 workers would administer anti-polio drops to 11.18 million children under five years of age. No polio case has been reported in Punjab for a long time, while its virus has been found in the environment of big cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi. The presence of the polio virus is a warning to parents to give their children two doses of the anti-polio vaccine during each campaign, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister World Polio Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Bahawalnagar Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur From Million

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.