CM urges people to refrain from aerial firing on Chand Raat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday urged the masses to refrain from aerial firing on Chand Raat as the illegal practice might change the happiness of a family into gloom if any of its members hit by a stray bullet.

The chief minister, in a statement, said aerial firing was a social evil that should be avoided to save precious lives.

The people should realize that a stray bullet could ravage the happiness of families by taking life their loved ones or maiming someone for life.

He said it was civic responsibility of all to sensitize the people about the perils of aerial firing and create awareness against the dangerous practice.

The CM directed the police to take necessary steps against aerial firing on Chand Raat and deal with the violators strictly and indiscriminately.