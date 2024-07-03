CM Urges Public Support For Plastic Bag Ban
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged citizens to support the government
in ensuring implementation of the law banning the production, sale, and use of
plastic bags.
In her message on World Plastic Bag Free Day, the CM said “Today we renew our commitment to
end the use of plastic bags in Punjab”.
The CM emphasised that plastic pollution poses a major environmental threat and urged for decisive
action to tackle this issue. “Our aim is to create a plastic-free Punjab, where our rivers, parks,
and cities are free from plastic pollution” she stressed.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the ‘No to Plastic' campaign aims to reduce plastic waste
and promote sustainable alternatives, adding “By limiting the use of plastic, we can ensure a clean and healthy environment for future generations.
”
The chief minister said use biodegradable bags instead of urban plastic bags, adding that harmful effects of plastic on our health and environment cannot be ignored.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said adopting eco-friendly alternatives can significantly reduce the environmental impact. She highlighted the ‘No to Plastic’ campaign thanks government officials, environmental activists, and the public.
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident11 seconds ago
-
Two Afghans among four arrested from NADRA Charsadda10 minutes ago
-
Five of a family killed, 13 injured in accident10 minutes ago
-
By-election for chairman seat in union committee 51 of Hyderabad scheduled for August 410 minutes ago
-
IDEAS, a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity: CM10 minutes ago
-
Artificial flour shortage not to be tolerated: minister19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in injured condition after encounter19 minutes ago
-
Shahbaz Garhi police conduct operation against anti-social elements19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-US Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 underway at NCTC19 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides action against illegal housing societies20 minutes ago
-
Assembly enacted laws against gender-based violence, anti-rape, forced conversion: Murad Shah20 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on police constable escorting polio team in Tank20 minutes ago