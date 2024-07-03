Open Menu

CM Urges Public Support For Plastic Bag Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM urges public support for plastic bag ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged citizens to support the government

in ensuring implementation of the law banning the production, sale, and use of

plastic bags.

In her message on World Plastic Bag Free Day, the CM said “Today we renew our commitment to

end the use of plastic bags in Punjab”.

The CM emphasised that plastic pollution poses a major environmental threat and urged for decisive

action to tackle this issue. “Our aim is to create a plastic-free Punjab, where our rivers, parks,

and cities are free from plastic pollution” she stressed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the ‘No to Plastic' campaign aims to reduce plastic waste

and promote sustainable alternatives, adding “By limiting the use of plastic, we can ensure a clean and healthy environment for future generations.

The chief minister said use biodegradable bags instead of urban plastic bags, adding that harmful effects of plastic on our health and environment cannot be ignored.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said adopting eco-friendly alternatives can significantly reduce the environmental impact. She highlighted the ‘No to Plastic’ campaign thanks government officials, environmental activists, and the public.

