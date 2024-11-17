Open Menu

CM Urges Road Users To Follow Traffic Rules To Prevent Accidents

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need for collective responsibility in ensuring road safety, urging all road users to follow traffic laws.

In her message on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, she emphasized the importance of safety for both individuals and the community. She stated, "Make it a habit to follow traffic rules for your own safety and the safety of others," highlighting the need for everyone to actively contribute to reducing road traffic incidents.

The CM expressed her heartfelt condolences for those who have lost their lives in road accidents. She prayed for the forgiveness of all those who have tragically lost their lives in road traffic accidents. She extended her sympathy to the families of the victims, stating, "I share grief of the families who have lost their loved ones in these heartbreaking incidents."

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving road safety in the province. "We are working diligently to enhance road safety in Punjab to ensure that no family has to suffer the loss of a loved one in a tragic accident," she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent accidents, noting, "Over 600 roads are being constructed, repaired, and rehabilitated across the province at an accelerated pace to improve safety and reduce road-related tragedies." She announced a significant initiative to improve emergency response, saying “For the first time in Pakistan, we are launching an ambulance service on the motorways to provide swift rescue assistance."

The CM emphasized the importance of driver education, saying that specialized training programs for drivers are being conducted at designated service centers under the supervision of traffic police experts. "We are also upgrading the Rescue 1122 services to better support road accident victims," she added.

The CM mentioned Pakistan’s first air ambulance service, which quickly transports critically ill patients, saying that the service is now operational.

