CM urges world to break silence over IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In his message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day here, CM said that the Indian government was involved in the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris. Innocent Kashmiri youth were being brutally murdered on daily basis.

Usman Buzdar said that there was no justification for the international community to remain silent on Indian atrocities and terrorism.

He said that the nefarious designs of India to change the Muslim majority into a minority through genocide would be foiled.

The night of tyranny of Modi Sarkar was about to end soon adding that the independence of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was not far away. He said that no one could isolate Kashmir from Pakistan as both were conjoined twins and the whole Pakistani nation was standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris. He said that India must understand that the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.