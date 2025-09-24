CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Ashton Baker and discussed a broad range of issues, including the flood situation, food security, energy and security cooperation, the Keti Bandar port project, and investment opportunities in Sindh.

The meeting held at CM House on Wednesday was also attended by US Consul General Charles Goodman, Political Officer Jared Hansen, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, and other officials.

The chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to commencing the Keti Bandar project, describing it as “the first natural port in history” and a vision of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He noted that Karachi Port was under significant pressure and that a new port was urgently needed. The proposal to connect Shahrah-e-Bhutto directly with Karachi Port was also discussed, which would divert heavy traffic away from the city.

Baker announced that senior executives from leading US companies would soon visit Karachi to explore investment opportunities across various projects. “American companies are keen to invest in Sindh,” she said. CM Shah also assured her of full government support.

The meeting also focused on energy and industrial cooperation, with detailed discussions on coal-based projects in Thar, including coal-to-gas, coal-to-fertiliser, and diesel production. The CM emphasised the importance of utilising indigenous resources more effectively.

On flood management, Murad Shah said Sindh had prepared extensively for a super flood, although the situation this year was less severe. He expressed sorrow over the extensive damage in Punjab and highlighted losses to paddy cultivation in Sindh’s katcha areas.

Both sides agreed to strengthen early warning systems, urban drainage, and emergency preparedness.

The meeting also discussed $2.25 million in aid for food, water, and sanitation via the UN and NGOs, as well as US military assistance in the form of boats, tents, cots, and water pumps for rescue operations.

Turning to food security, the CM highlighted the challenges caused by reduced wheat cultivation last year, noting that imported wheat cost the province Rs. 3,800 per 40 kg. “We urgently need to take steps to ensure food security,” he stressed.

Security cooperation was another key agenda item. Murad Shah appreciated US support under the INL programme since 2012, which has provided financial assistance for police training, equipment, women police barracks, and prison reforms.

He noted that 22 jails in Sindh had been equipped with modern management systems, and a prison staff training institute had been established in Hyderabad. The CM acknowledged the US provision of $20 million in protective equipment.

Baker commended DSP Manisha Rupeta for representing Sindh Police at an international conference and appreciated the province’s efforts against extremism and for community safety.

The two sides also discussed initiatives for persons with disabilities. Baker said American companies were interested in supporting education and job training for hearing-impaired children.

Chief Minister Murad Shah noted that the Sindh government was already working on education, training, and rehabilitation programmes for persons with disabilities, adding, “Support from US institutions will be very valuable for us.”