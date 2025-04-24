Open Menu

CM, U.S Envoy Natalie Baker Discuss Mutual Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker to discuss mutual cooperation between the United States and the Sindh government, emphasising climate change and its impact.

The meeting was held here at CM House and attended by U.S. Consul General Scott Oberum, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Natalie Baker exchanged views on various bilateral matters, including agricultural development and the use of modern farming technologies. They also explored collaboration in education, healthcare, and investment, with both sides underscoring the need for joint measures to address environmental challenges.

The rehabilitation of flood-affected communities and the reconstruction of homes were key points of discussion. Murad Ali Shah stated that his government is building 2.1 million homes for flood victims and has granted them ownership rights.

Natalie Baker expressed satisfaction with the developmental efforts of the Sindh government and assured continued U.S. support and cooperation. Murad Shah thanked the U.S. government for its assistance and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to enhance mutual relations.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

13 minutes ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 minutes ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

31 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

42 minutes ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

1 hour ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

1 hour ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

1 hour ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

2 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan