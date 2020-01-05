UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Usman Buzdar Pays Surprise Visit To Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

CM Usman Buzdar pays surprise visit to Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid a surprise visit to Sargodha and reviewed cleanliness arrangements and sanitation situation of the city.

According to a press release issued here, CM Usman Buzdar during his visit on Saturday went to check city roads and others areas and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

Later the Chief Minister has presided over a meeting at Circuit House.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi, MNAs Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Amjad Khan Niazi, MPAs including Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Malik Amin Ullah Khan, Hassan Inam Piracha, Ex-ticket holder Dr.

Nadia Aziz, Ansar Iqbal Haral, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer and other officers of district administration.

The CM has directed the administration concerned for making him assured about the better arrangements of sanitary system and ordered to make functional the street lights immediately in the city.

On this occasion the public representatives have briefed the Chief Minister about the public issues regarding the setting up of Trauma Center, West Management Company, Under passes, construction of Lahore road, provision of clean drinking water and sewerages system in the city.

CM Usman Buzdar also ordered the deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer for sending him all the public demands in writing form to the office.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Water Company Visit Road Sargodha All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

14 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

14 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.