CM Usman Buzdar pays surprise visit to Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid a surprise visit to Sargodha and reviewed cleanliness arrangements and sanitation situation of the city.

According to a press release issued here, CM Usman Buzdar during his visit on Saturday went to check city roads and others areas and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

Later the Chief Minister has presided over a meeting at Circuit House.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi, MNAs Ch. Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Amjad Khan Niazi, MPAs including Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Malik Amin Ullah Khan, Hassan Inam Piracha, Ex-ticket holder Dr.

Nadia Aziz, Ansar Iqbal Haral, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer and other officers of district administration.

The CM has directed the administration concerned for making him assured about the better arrangements of sanitary system and ordered to make functional the street lights immediately in the city.

On this occasion the public representatives have briefed the Chief Minister about the public issues regarding the setting up of Trauma Center, West Management Company, Under passes, construction of Lahore road, provision of clean drinking water and sewerages system in the city.

CM Usman Buzdar also ordered the deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer for sending him all the public demands in writing form to the office.