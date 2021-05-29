UrduPoint.com
CM Usman Buzdar Praises Role Of Women Parliamentarians

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the women parliamentarians' role in the process of progress was praiseworthy and their opinion would be given due respect while devising development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the women parliamentarians' role in the process of progress was praiseworthy and their opinion would be given due respect while devising development projects.

Talking to the delegation of women parliamentarians here, the CM said that due rights to the women would be ensured and problems of their Constituencies would be resolved.

No society could move forward without active participation of the women folk in practical field, he said adding that women parliamentarians were kept out from the decision making in the past and running the province through one man proved to be disastrous.

"I would take my companions along and make decisions with consultation as i believe in teamwork," he mentioned.

The women parliamentarians said that the CM was taking exemplary measures for the development of the province and district development package for every district would start a new era of development, they said added that neglected areas were being focused for the first time under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

Those who met include, Shamim Aftab, Sania Kamran, Sabin Gul, Abida Raja and Sajida Yousaf.

