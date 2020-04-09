UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Usman Buzdar Reviews Safety Measures On Corona Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

CM Usman Buzdar reviews safety measures on corona pandemic

A high profile meeting with regard to reviewing safety measures being adopted for controlling corona pandemic was conducted at Multan airport lounge with CM Usman Buzdar in the chair here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A high profile meeting with regard to reviewing safety measures being adopted for controlling corona pandemic was conducted at Multan airport lounge with CM Usman Buzdar in the chair here on Thursday.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Secretary Food, RPO, DPO among other senior district officers participated in the meeting. Usman Buzdar took briefing from top district officers about current situation emerging from corona virus across the region.

According to official sources, CM Punjab issued order to improve facilities offered to patients admitted at the grand local quarantine center set up at labor colony.

He said Punjab government was taking effective steps for restoring lives of the common people getting affected by lockdown situation.

Usman Buzdar directed local authority to implement SOPs in letter and spirit to root out the pandemic from society. He asked all provincial and district governments to cooperate each other through coordinated effort, with the best possible means.

Later, after spending over 40 minutes in the lounge, the CM departed for district Rajanpur. Commissioner DG Khan Sajjad Zafar and Secretary food Waqas Ali accompanied Usman Buzdar to his next journey.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Rajanpur All From Best Top Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia's ChemRar Company Plans to Start Producing ..

1 minute ago

55 pc tax customers to get benefit from govt's tax ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Surpasses 9, ..

1 minute ago

Railways prohibits workers to come out of homes un ..

1 minute ago

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

17 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.