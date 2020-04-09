CM Usman Buzdar reviews safety measures on corona pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A high profile meeting with regard to reviewing safety measures being adopted for controlling corona pandemic was conducted at Multan airport lounge with CM Usman Buzdar in the chair here on Thursday.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Secretary Food, RPO, DPO among other senior district officers participated in the meeting. Usman Buzdar took briefing from top district officers about current situation emerging from corona virus across the region.

According to official sources, CM Punjab issued order to improve facilities offered to patients admitted at the grand local quarantine center set up at labor colony.

He said Punjab government was taking effective steps for restoring lives of the common people getting affected by lockdown situation.

Usman Buzdar directed local authority to implement SOPs in letter and spirit to root out the pandemic from society. He asked all provincial and district governments to cooperate each other through coordinated effort, with the best possible means.

Later, after spending over 40 minutes in the lounge, the CM departed for district Rajanpur. Commissioner DG Khan Sajjad Zafar and Secretary food Waqas Ali accompanied Usman Buzdar to his next journey.