MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, taking action against murder of a local resident in the provincial capital on Thursday, sought report from the CCPO Lahore on Friday,informed official sources.

The victim, Qari Asif, resident of tehsil Alipur, was brutally murdered in cold blood in the area of Baghbanpura, Lahore. His body was brought to his native town Qasba Baqir Shah this morning.

A family member of the victim, Muhammad Asif said that Qari Asif was a noble person and he did not have any dispute or enmity with anyone.