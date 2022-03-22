UrduPoint.com

CM Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Killing Labourer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:58 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a labourer outside a marriage hall in Pattoki, Kasur due to the alleged torture by marriage ceremony participants.

The chief minister had sought a report from the Inspector General of Police about the incident.

He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and directed to ensure justice to the victim family.

More Stories From Pakistan

>