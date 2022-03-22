CM Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Killing Labourer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 11:58 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a labourer outside a marriage hall in Pattoki, Kasur due to the alleged torture by marriage ceremony participants.
The chief minister had sought a report from the Inspector General of Police about the incident.
He directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and directed to ensure justice to the victim family.