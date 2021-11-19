CM vigilantly monitoring anti-smog drive : SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that on the instructions of Sardar Usman Buzdar, all resources were being utilised to deal with the smog calamity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that on the instructions of Sardar Usman Buzdar, all resources were being utilised to deal with the smog calamity.

In this regard, emergency and long-term measures were being devised, while special instructions had also been issued to the departments concerned.

Talking to the media during his Data Darbar visit here on Friday, he said that CM Usman Bazdar was vigilantly monitoring the progress on anti-smog drive by a fortnightly inter-departmental review meeting. Anti-smog squad had also been mobilised for inspection of industries while the CM had also directed the transport sector to formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with traffic problems, he added.

Provision of Euro-5 fuel was being ensured to mitigate smog, he said.

He also congratulated the Sikh community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and termed the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor after corona a double happiness. He stated that the district administrations of Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Attock and Nankana had been directed to provide the best facilities and security to the Sikh yatrees.

Hasaan Khawar said that the Punjab government would continue to play its role in providing all possible facilities to all minorities including Sikh community, he added.