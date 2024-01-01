CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations across the province here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations across the province here on Monday.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, said a handout issued here.

In a generous New Year gesture, he announced a waiver on fee increases for driving licences until Jan 9, extending an opportunity for citizens to obtain licences at the existing rates.

The CM inspected the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station and its different sections, including the front desk, waiting room, SHO's room, IT room, and meeting room.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative to provide top-notch facilities, CM Naqvi conveyed his congratulations to the IG police, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops) and their respective teams.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Home Secretary, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, DIG (Ops) and others were also present.