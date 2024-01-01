Open Menu

CM Virtually Inaugurates 36 Upgraded Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 08:23 PM

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations across the province here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations across the province here on Monday.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, said a handout issued here.

In a generous New Year gesture, he announced a waiver on fee increases for driving licences until Jan 9, extending an opportunity for citizens to obtain licences at the existing rates.

The CM inspected the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station and its different sections, including the front desk, waiting room, SHO's room, IT room, and meeting room.

Expressing appreciation for the initiative to provide top-notch facilities, CM Naqvi conveyed his congratulations to the IG police, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops) and their respective teams.

Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Home Secretary, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, DIG (Ops) and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station Nasir

Recent Stories

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election c ..

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police commended for good performance in ..

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

38 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

40 seconds ago
 SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualific ..

SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualification

41 seconds ago
ACS South Punjab reviews performance of department ..

ACS South Punjab reviews performance of departments

43 seconds ago
 Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in De ..

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in Dec 2023

45 seconds ago
 CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

2 hours ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

2 hours ago
 Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

2 hours ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan