CM visit different localities of city, inspects civic amenities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis late at night on Saturday and inspected the civic amenities including sanitation condition in the city, by driving himself without any protocol.

He directed the authorities concerned to further improve sanitation arrangements in the city. He visited Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Gulberg, Liberty and other areas. He expressed indignation over out-of-order street-lights in Gulberg and some other areas and reprimanded the authorities concerned.

Usman Buzdar ordered for initiating action against the staff over negligence and ordered for keeping street-lights functional in the city.

He said that his visit to various areas of Lahore at night was to review the problems of the city. He issued instructions to the authorities concerned over the poor sanitation condition in some areas. He said that there is no space for those officers and officials who were not discharging their duties wholeheartedly.

The CM said that such officers would be encouraged who work hard to solve people's problems. He said that surprise visits help a lot to get firsthand knowledge of people's problems. "I will continue making such visits in the future for solving problems of the city," Usman Buzdar promised.