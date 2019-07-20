CM visits Alhamra to watch DG Khan cultural show

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Alhamra Hall and watched "Dera Ghazi Khan Cultural Show" at the Colours of Punjab event arranged by the Punjab Information and Culture Department.

Performers from Dera Ghazi Khan presented local and cultural songs.

The chief minister admired the performance of artistes from DG Khan and also praised the Punjab Information and Culture department.

He said the local artists should be encouraged and the Punjab government would arrange more such shows to encourage them.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Information and Culture, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council and Executive Director Punjab Arts Council were also present.