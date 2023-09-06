CM visits Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Station

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Station and Sialkot Sambrial Road, late at last night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital, Rangpura Police Station and Sialkot Sambrial Road, late at last night.

The Chief Minister made a detailed visit to the entire hospital including emergency, CT scan room, baby ward, medical ward, surgical ward, ENT ward, nephrology ward and others.

He expressed deep concern over the condition of the hospital. Dirty and blood-stained bed sheets and insects were found in the different wards of the hospital, cockroach and insects were seen crawling in the wards and found the washrooms in a bad condition.

He inquired the patients under treatment and reviewed the medical facilities provided to them in the hospital.

On this occasion, the patients and the doctors complained about the misbehavior of the hospital guards, while the patients and the attendants also complained about conducting some tests from outside the hospital.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger on the lack of facilities and the bad situation in the hospital and warned the principal and MS.

The CM directed that the situation of the hospital should be improved immediately and the complaints of the patients should be resolved in a timely manner.

He directed to immediately shift the 4-year-old girl Haya Fatima, who was being treated in the child ward, to the Children's Hospital in a special ambulance.

The CM Punjab ordered immediate legal action against the policeman and the hospital guard, who took money on the complaint of a woman in the child ward.

The police immediately arrested the policeman and the hospital guard and departmental action has also been initiated against them.

The woman prayed from CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The Chief Minister also met the patients attendants on the roof of the first floor and asked them the problems.

The attendants, especially women, complained about extortion and misbehavior of the hospital guards.

After visiting the hospital, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Rangpura police station and inspected its various sections.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the action on citizens' requests at the front desk.

He also asked the accused about their cases in police station lockup.

The CM appreciated the cleanliness arrangements in the police station.

Later, CM Punjab also visited Sialkot Sambrial Road. He gave instructions to the Secretary Construction and Communications for the early construction and rehabilitation of road.

Inspector General Punjab Police, Secretary Health, Secretary Construction and Communications, Deputy Commissioner and DPO were also present on this occasion.