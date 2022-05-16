UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 12:58 PM

CM visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital to inspect facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat city and inquired about the health of patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat city and inquired about the health of patients.

The CM visited various wards, inquired after the patients and asked about their well being.

Hamza Shahbaz asked from the patients about the availability of medical facilities and provision of medicines.

He asked about the disease of an elderly woman from her daughter during his visit to the surgical ward. He sat on the bench in the ward and issued directions to the administration about the treatment of the female patient.

Hamza Shahbaz gave assurance to the daughter of an elderly woman and said that no stone would be unturned with regard to the treatment of her mother.

The CM also visited Neuro Surgery Ward and Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre. He acquired the information relating to the treatment of a young patient Rabia Abbas from the doctor and directed to arrange telephonic talk with Rabia Abbas after her operation.

The CM also went individually to every patient and inquired after them.

He also checked the injections available in the emergency pharmacy and directed to make functional MRI and other essential machinery in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.

The CM also directed to fully functionalize Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed to ensure provision of medicines to the patients and after witnessing a crack in the walls of a ward directed secretary health to immediately get it repaired from C&W Department.

He directed to provide quality medicines to every patient coming for treatment in the hospital and emphasised that he was making all out endeavours that the common man be provided best treatment facilities in the hospitals.

He said that provision of free medicines has been started in the hospitals adding that provision of free and best treatment facility was the due right of every citizen of Punjab.

PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N MNA Abid Raza, secretary health, commissioner Gujranwala and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qamar Zaman Kaira Visit Doctor Young Man Gujrat Gujranwala Wazirabad Women Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen's ..

First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen's capital

42 seconds ago
 Chilimjusht attracts tourists to Kalash valleys in ..

Chilimjusht attracts tourists to Kalash valleys in droves

45 seconds ago
 Two die as car overturns following tyre burst

Two die as car overturns following tyre burst

47 seconds ago
 CM directs to expedite rescue operation

CM directs to expedite rescue operation

49 seconds ago
 Ghazanfar lifts FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf C ..

Ghazanfar lifts FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship title

3 minutes ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 16th May, 2022

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.