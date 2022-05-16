CM visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital to inspect facilities

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat city and inquired about the health of patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday visited Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital soon after reaching Gujrat city and inquired about the health of patients.

The CM visited various wards, inquired after the patients and asked about their well being.

Hamza Shahbaz asked from the patients about the availability of medical facilities and provision of medicines.

He asked about the disease of an elderly woman from her daughter during his visit to the surgical ward. He sat on the bench in the ward and issued directions to the administration about the treatment of the female patient.

Hamza Shahbaz gave assurance to the daughter of an elderly woman and said that no stone would be unturned with regard to the treatment of her mother.

The CM also visited Neuro Surgery Ward and Rasheeda Shafi Trauma Centre. He acquired the information relating to the treatment of a young patient Rabia Abbas from the doctor and directed to arrange telephonic talk with Rabia Abbas after her operation.

The CM also went individually to every patient and inquired after them.

He also checked the injections available in the emergency pharmacy and directed to make functional MRI and other essential machinery in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.

The CM also directed to fully functionalize Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology. He also directed to ensure provision of medicines to the patients and after witnessing a crack in the walls of a ward directed secretary health to immediately get it repaired from C&W Department.

He directed to provide quality medicines to every patient coming for treatment in the hospital and emphasised that he was making all out endeavours that the common man be provided best treatment facilities in the hospitals.

He said that provision of free medicines has been started in the hospitals adding that provision of free and best treatment facility was the due right of every citizen of Punjab.

PPP's Qamar Zaman Kaira, PML-N MNA Abid Raza, secretary health, commissioner Gujranwala and concerned officers were also present on this occasion.