CM Visits Bagh-e-Jinnah, Seeks Its Upgradation

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday and reviewed overall conditions at the park.

Bagh-e-Jinnah would have facilities and environment of international standards, he said and sought a plan from the departments concerned in this regard. The CM inspected the surroundings of Baba Turt Murad Shah's Mazar, located in Bagh-e-Jinnah and witnessed various sections of the park.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure over seeing filth, untidiness and ordered abolition of unnecessary offices in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director general (DG) to submit an upgradation plan about Bagh-e-Jinnah at the earliest.

The CM ordered for upgrading Bagh-e-Jinnah on the pattern of the Gardens of London. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, secretaries of Wildlife, C&W, DG Wildlife, DG PHA and officials concerned were also present.

