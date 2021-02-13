CM visits Bahawalpur, inaugurates various development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Cholistan Bahawalpur and inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Cholistan Bahawalpur and inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur.

He also participated in the ceremony of Cholistan Desert Rally 2021, besides visiting Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) resorts on Saturday, said a handout issued here.

He inaugurated TDCP Cholistan desert resort and double-decker bus service for the tourists for Bahawalpur. Usman Buzdar inspected the double-decker bus and purchased the first ticket of worth Rs 300. The route of double-decker bus includes SD High school, Commissioner House, DC Chowk, Bahawal Club, CMH Chowk, Museum, Central library, BVH Hospital, Fawara Chowk, Noor Mehal, Ahmedpuri Gate, Darawar Gate, Farid Gate, Mori Gate, and zoo.

Usman Buzdar announced to name after civil hospital Bahawalpur to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi. He said that tourism was very close to his heart, COVID-19 affected the tourist activities, now the same was being restored. He said that another promise made with the people of Bahawalpur had been fulfilled. Double-decker bus service was a gift for the citizens of Bahawalpur from PTI government. People would be able to visit tourist and historical places through this double-decker bus, he said. Special rates had been fixed for the elderly and differently-abled people, he added.

The CM said that Punjab would be turned into a tourist hub, as Punjab has a great potential in this sector. Promoting tourism would create new job opportunities, chief minister stated. He further maintained that the government would take all possible steps to promote tourism in the province and more buses would be provided in this regard if needed.

The scope of double-decker buses would be extended to the other cities as well. Government was focusing on the development of backward areas, he added. The funds allocated for Southern Punjab had been ring-fenced, he mentioned.

Secretaries appointed in Southern Punjab secretariat had been empowered, he said. The journey of progress and development would be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar also attended the Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 in Dilwish Stadium. The paragliders made low flight near the stage and gave a guard of honour to the chief minister. He witness desert bike race and appreciated their professional expertise of the bikers. He also inspected food courts and stalls of local handicrafts. Usman Buzdar congratulated administration and the concerned institutions for holding successful Cholistan Desert Rally. He said such events not only promote tourism but also highlight the soft image of the country. He termed public interest in Cholistan rally a good omen.

The CM said that there was no shortage of funds to TDCP. He maintained that he was ready to provide as many resources as TDCP required. Funds of Rs 200 million had been released for the water supply schemes in the Cholistan. Special relaxation would be given to the local teachers of Cholistan in recruitment, he said. The quota of the veterinary sector would also be enhanced in the Cholistan, he mentioned.

The CM said that off-grid electricity would be provided to the Cholistan and other same areas. He said "I am visiting every nook and corner of Punjab and personally monitor the development projects and review the peoples' problems."He said that the candidates had been announced for the Senate election and victory would be ours in Senate In sha Allah. Election ordinance of local government had been issued and the government wanted to transfer the power at the grass-root level, he mentioned. Local government elections would soon be held in Punjab, he vowed.

Advisor to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood, local parliamentarians and high officials were also present on the occasion.