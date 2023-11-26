CM visits Bedian, Cavalry underpasses, reviews progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bedian and Cavalry underpasses early morning on Sunday and expressed his indignation over non-completion of construction work at Bedian underpass side roads.

He sought a reply from the people and companies concerned. The stipulated deadline for completion of side roads was November 25. "Why work has not been completed," he asked from the LDA officials.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Cavalry underpass on foot and reviewed construction quality from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Defence Mor. CM also reviewed side roads and drainage system on the surroundings of Cavalry underpass. He directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to immediately remove soil from the side roads.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA, deputy commissioner and other officials were also present.