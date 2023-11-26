Open Menu

CM Visits Bedian, Cavalry Underpasses, Reviews Progress

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

CM visits Bedian, Cavalry underpasses, reviews progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Bedian and Cavalry underpasses early morning on Sunday and expressed his indignation over non-completion of construction work at Bedian underpass side roads.

He sought a reply from the people and companies concerned. The stipulated deadline for completion of side roads was November 25. "Why work has not been completed," he asked from the LDA officials.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Cavalry underpass on foot and reviewed construction quality from the Centre Point Gulberg up to Defence Mor. CM also reviewed side roads and drainage system on the surroundings of Cavalry underpass. He directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to immediately remove soil from the side roads.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, DG LDA, Chief Engineer LDA, deputy commissioner and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Company Nasir Gulberg November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan