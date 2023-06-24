Open Menu

CM Visits Bhong Masjid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

CM visits Bhong Masjid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Masjid Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan and witnessed various areas, praising splendid sculpture work of the mosque.

The CM visited hall of the mosque, leading prayer place, corridors and other parts, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged magnificent art of construction and remarked that Bhong Mosque was a beautiful specimen of the art of construction. He stated that inscription on the walls of the mosque and dome had been done with great hard work and Islamic art of construction had been nicely portrayed.

The foundation stone of Bhong Mosque was laid in 1932 and the mosque was completed in 50 years in the decade of 1980. Bhong Mosque had also been given Agha Khan Award with regard to Islamic art of construction.

