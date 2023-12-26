Open Menu

CM Visits Bibi Pakdaman Shrine

December 26, 2023

With the completion of 97 percent of the renovation and expansion works, the historic Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) With the completion of 97 percent of the renovation and expansion works, the historic Bibi Pakdaman shrine is set to reopen its doors to pilgrims before December 31st.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site on Tuesday to review the progress firsthand.

Accompanied by provincial ministers and officials, Chief Minister Naqvi closely inspected the ongoing finishing touches on the main shrine structure and iconic domes. He emphasized the importance of high-quality craftsmanship and directed officials to prioritize the completion of the widened pathway surrounding the shrine to ensure smooth movement for pilgrims.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi stressed the need for a dedicated space for lamp-lighting rituals and instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements within the central chamber. He expressed his hope that the rejuvenated shrine would serve as a beacon of faith and tranquility, fostering peace and prosperity within the community.

Chief Minister Naqvi also offered prayers for Pakistan's continued development, stability, and security. The occasion was graced by the presence of provincial ministers, advisors, police chief, secretaries of relevant departments, and senior officials.

